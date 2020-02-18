Home States Kerala

Two war fronts: CPM treading a cautious path

Going  by its own assessments, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front is on a solid political wicket in the state.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

CPM flag for representational purpose

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going  by its own assessments, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front is on a solid political wicket in the state. With two elections coming up back-to-back, the CPM is, however, not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that its vote bank remains unaffected. Opening a new tactical war front against radical Islamists, even while continuing to target the Sangh Parivar, the party now seeks to tread a cautious path. On the one side, the attack against the Sangh Parivar will be kept alive. At the same time the Left does not want erosion of its strongest base -- the Hindu votes -- like what happened in the post-Sabarimala fiasco.

Keeping this in mind, the part y launched a fresh attack on Islamic fundamentalists to strike the right balance. The party is also aware of the discontent simmering among a section of Muslims over the way it handled the Alan Shuhaib- Thwaha Fasal case. In a way, given the backdrop, handling of Alan-Thwaha episode could well be an extension of this pragmatic approach adopted by the party. To douse the fire within the Muslim community, the CPM is also trying to woo secular UDF workers, especially IUML workers, to join hands with the Left.

Briefing reporters on the state committee decisions on Sunday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pointed out that the RSS has been trying to reap gains from the extremist designs of fundamentalist organisations. Hence, simultaneous attack by the party on RSS, SDPI and Jameet-e-Islami is reportedly the need of the hour.

“It could well be termed practical, rather than ideological politics by the Left. It is a welcome move that the CPM decided to oppose both Hindu feudalists and radical Islamists, though we cannot ignore the fact the Jamaat-e-Islami has been letting women come to the forefront of struggles. But at the same time, the party should provide greater clarity to its stance on the Walayar and Pantheeramkavu UAPA issue,” pointed out political commentator NM Pearson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp