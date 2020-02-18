Two war fronts: CPM treading a cautious path

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going by its own assessments, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front is on a solid political wicket in the state. With two elections coming up back-to-back, the CPM is, however, not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that its vote bank remains unaffected. Opening a new tactical war front against radical Islamists, even while continuing to target the Sangh Parivar, the party now seeks to tread a cautious path. On the one side, the attack against the Sangh Parivar will be kept alive. At the same time the Left does not want erosion of its strongest base -- the Hindu votes -- like what happened in the post-Sabarimala fiasco.

Keeping this in mind, the part y launched a fresh attack on Islamic fundamentalists to strike the right balance. The party is also aware of the discontent simmering among a section of Muslims over the way it handled the Alan Shuhaib- Thwaha Fasal case. In a way, given the backdrop, handling of Alan-Thwaha episode could well be an extension of this pragmatic approach adopted by the party. To douse the fire within the Muslim community, the CPM is also trying to woo secular UDF workers, especially IUML workers, to join hands with the Left.

Briefing reporters on the state committee decisions on Sunday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pointed out that the RSS has been trying to reap gains from the extremist designs of fundamentalist organisations. Hence, simultaneous attack by the party on RSS, SDPI and Jameet-e-Islami is reportedly the need of the hour.

“It could well be termed practical, rather than ideological politics by the Left. It is a welcome move that the CPM decided to oppose both Hindu feudalists and radical Islamists, though we cannot ignore the fact the Jamaat-e-Islami has been letting women come to the forefront of struggles. But at the same time, the party should provide greater clarity to its stance on the Walayar and Pantheeramkavu UAPA issue,” pointed out political commentator NM Pearson.