Home States Kerala

Veteran Kerala journalist and editor of Kala Kaumudi daily MS Mani passes away

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Mani and described his passing away as a huge loss.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Journalist MS Mani (FIle Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MS Mani, one of Kerala's tallest journalists and Chief Editor of Kala Kaumudi daily, died at his residence at Kumarapuram here on Tuesday. He was 79.

Mani, who was also former Editor-in-Chief of Kerala Kaumudi daily, was born in Kollam on November 4, 1941 to K Sukumaran and Madhavi Sukumaran. He was the grandson of late C V Kunjiraman, a stalwart of Malayalam literature and journalism.

Mani was a leader of the Students Federation while pursuing his B.Sc. degree in Chemistry from University College, Trivandrum.

He started his career in 1961 as a staff reporter at Kerala Kaumudi and within a year was posted in Delhi as Parliament Correspondent. In the early 60s, he extensively covered Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In 1965, he returned to Thiruvananthapuram and took over key editorial responsibilities of Kerala Kaumudi daily along with his father K Sukumaran.

A decade later, he founded Kala Kaumudi Publications which launched the first Malayalam daily from Mumbai, Kala Kaumudi.

Mani was a member of the Indian Newspaper Society’s National Executive Committee and was also a member of All India Newspaper Editors Conference. He is a recipient of Ambedkar and Kesari awards.

He is survived by wife Kasthuri Mani, son Sukumaran Mani – the Managing Director and Editor of Kala Kaumudi Publications - and daughter Valsa Mani, who works with Kerala Kaumudi daily.

CM condoles demise 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Mani and described his passing away as a huge loss.

"His contribution to the world of journalism has always been appreciated and is also credited for building a huge talent pool of journalists. The hallmark of the veteran was even when he differed on issues, he always saw to it that never affected his personal relations," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Mani Kala Kaumudi daily
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp