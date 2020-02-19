Around 15 to 20 wildfires reported daily

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With summer setting in and the sizzling sun baking many parts of the state, the forest department is receiving around 15 to 20 fire alerts everyday for the past one week.“The grasslands have dried up and incidents of fire are on the rise. We are getting around 15 to 20 alerts from the Forest Survey of India everyday. In most of the cases, it has been noticed that miscreants are setting fire to dried grass,” said an officer.