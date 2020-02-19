DYFI disowns Alan, Thwaha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Close on the heels of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s statement that Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal were dismissed from the party due to their Maoist connections,

DYFI too disowned the duo. DYFI National president PA Mohammad Riyas said shouting Maoist slogans itself is proof of Maoist links.“We cannot approve of any move which misguides the youth and push them into the path of violence,” he told reporters here on Monday. “Some are asking for proof for Alan and Thwaha’s Maoist links. The shouting of Maoist slogans itself is a proof,” he said. On the slapping of UAPA, Riyas said DYFI has the opinion not to slap UAPA even on Maoists.