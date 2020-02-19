HC proposes penalty of Rs 10,000 for those flouting flex board rules

By Express News Service

Expressing displeasure over police inaction against violators of the court’s order, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday proposed to impose a penalty of `10,000 on those who have refused to remove illegal flex boards, hoardings, banners and flags placed in public places. The court also flayed the government and observed that there was no point in issuing several circulars mandating action against violators if the government was not intending to implement the same in letter and spirit.

The court asked the state government to express its views on the proposal to impose a penalty and posted the case to February 20. When the flex board case came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the illegal boards and banners are still displayed in public places. The court said that it proposes to fix the penalty at `10,000 in addition to the penalties prescribed by the Kerala Municipality (Erection of arches and setting up of advertisement boards in public streets and public places) Rules for erecting illegal hoardings and advertisement boards in publ i c places. The court said that unless a penalty is imposed, these boards will continue to occupy the public places. They remain on the roads, footpaths and medians, posing potential danger to motorists and pedestrians.

The court also noted that even the police have not taken any steps in this regard. The court pointed out that an organisation had placed flags across Kochi city on Monday. It was surprising that the violation was committed by those who urged to strictly follow the Constitution of India. Government Pleader T S Shyam Prasanth informed the court that the state police chief and transport commissioner had issued circulars directing the officials concerned to remove illegal boards and to take stringent action against the violators.