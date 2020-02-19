Kerala HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into police department's 'missing rifles' case

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea, seeking a CBI probe into the 'missing' rifles and live catridges from the Special Armed Forces Battalion of the Kerala police at Thiruvananthapuram.

Dismissing the plea in limine (at the preliminary stage), a division bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said the case could not be considered merely based on media reports.

Petitioner George Vattukulam had said he came to know about the "serious finding" of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India from newspaper reports. He submitted that the CAG audit had revealed a shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,601 live catridges were missing from the Special Armed Forces Battalion.

He alleged that the loss of arms and ammunition was a serious issue, having implications on national security. The petitioner alleged that the investigation into the incident was not progressing even after several days of the incident as police was trying to cover up the matter.

The petitioneralso claimed that the state police chief had not conducted any fair investigation and the probe has to be started by the CBI at the earliest. Meanwhile, a fresh plea was filed in the High Court on Wednesday, seeking a probe by CBI or NIA into the incident. The plea was filed by Ramachandra Kaimal from Kottayam.

The CAG report found shortage of 5.56 mm INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges in the SAPB and also came down on state police chief DGP Loknath Behera for purchasing bullet proof vehicles for VVIP security, violating guidelines.