Kerala to build 2400 toilets along state, national highways for travellers

The state cabinet on Wednesday issued its nod to find suitable land for setting up 1200 pair of public toilets. 

Picture of E-toilets, for representation purposes | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure better amenities for travellers, Kerala will soon construct 2400 wayside toilets along the National and State Highways. The state cabinet on Wednesday issued its nod to find suitable land for setting up 1200 pair of public toilets. 

Local self government institutions will be directed to identify three cents of government land under each of them. The construction cost would be born by the local bodies. The government is also looking at the feasibility of opening restaurants along with the toilet complexes.  

The state government had recently announced its decision to set up toilet complexes along the Highways. Lack of toilets have been creating major difficulties for the travellers, especially women and children. Toilets at petrol pumps are usually restricted for customers. 

It's in this backdrop that the government decided to construct 2400 toilets under local bodies. The project will be implemented in association with other agencies which are willing to join hands. In addition to government land, unutilised land under Public Sector Units and cooperative bodies will be used for the purpose. 

Comments

