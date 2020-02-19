Home States Kerala

Row over Congress workers distributing beef curry outside Kerala police station

However, earlier this week the Kerala police department said that reports of beef being omitted from the menu prescribed for the newly trained police batch are baseless.

Published: 19th February 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

The distribution of beef curry and bread was initiated by KPCC general secretary Advocate K Praveen Kumar.

The distribution of beef curry and bread was initiated by KPCC general secretary Advocate K Praveen Kumar.

By ANI

KOZHIKODE: Amid reports of beef being dropped from the menu for state police trainees in Kerala, the Congress workers distributed beef curry and bread in front of the Mukkam police station in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The distribution of beef curry and bread was initiated by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Advocate K Praveen Kumar.

"This is a clear sign of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Sangh leanings. He met Modi immediately after taking oath as CM and by understanding with BJP he appointed Loknath Behra as Director General of Police. Behra had given a clean chit to Modi and Amit Shah earlier in Gujarat riot case. Now Behra is implementing Sangh agendas by the admittance of Pinarayi. Congress will expose Pinarayi's double stand all over the state," Kumar told reporters here.

However, earlier this week the Kerala police department said that reports of beef being omitted from the menu prescribed for the newly trained police batch are baseless.

The clarification came after a section of media carried reports that beef is omitted from the menu.

"As per the decision of the Mess Committee which consists of trainees' representatives and police officers, they were instructed to prepare healthy meals with food available in their respective areas. The aim is to ensure that the trainees get the energy they need through diet, " the statement issued by the police department read. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beef Curry Beef Row Kerala Beef Row Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee K Praveen Kumar Kerala Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp