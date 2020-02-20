12,000 pairs of wayside toilets to be constructed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will soon construct 12,000 pairs of public toilets along the national and state highways. The Cabinet on Wednesday directed the local bodies to identify suitable land for building them.

Local self-government institutions should identify three cents of government land. The construction cost is to be borne by the local bodies. The government is also looking at the feasibility of opening restaurants other than the toilets.

In the state budget earlier this month, the government had announced the decision to set up toilet complexes along the highways.

Lack of enough wayside public toilets has been creating difficulty for the travelling public, especially women and children.

The project will be implemented in association with other agencies which are willing to join hands. In addition to government land, unutilised land under Public Sector Units and cooperative bodies too will be used for the purpose.