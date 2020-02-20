Home States Kerala

Chithralekha's KL 13 L 8527 and her auto that Kannur CPM can't shake off

The English translation of the work will be published during the Sharjah International Book Fair in November, said Roopesh.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chithralekha

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: December 30, 2005, was a momentous day in Chithralekha's life. It was on this day that her autorickshaw with registration number KL 13 L 8527 was burnt down by CPM workers in front of her house at Edattu near Payyannur. It was the culmination of months-long harassment by CPM workers since she started her career as an autorickshaw driver on October 11, 2004, at Edattu.

Things turned even worse after this incident, as Chithralekha had to flee Edattu with her husband Shreeshkanth leaving their house behind and move to a new house at Puthiyatheru. 

Now, a biography of E Chithralekha, 43, gets ready to be published in March. The book titled 'KL13 L 8527', written by Dalit activist Roopesh Kumar, deals with the life of Chithralekha in general and the socio-political situation of North Malabar, especially of Kannur, which is being touted as a liberal and progressive society. 

"That concept is a myth, consciously spread by the CPM propagandists over the years," said Roopesh, 43. "If you take a look at the life of Chithralekha, a Pulaya woman (Scheduled Caste), you can easily discern that fact that the casteist mentality of the CPM of Kannur had ruined her life, as they just couldn't tolerate the presence of a Pulaya woman in the mainstream of society," he said. 

"My struggle has not been over yet," said Chithralekha. "The book is an attempt to reveal the anti-democratic, fascist face of the CPM before the people of Kerala," said Chithralekha.

Her marriage with Shreeshkanth, who belongs to Thiyya community, was also not taken lightly by the local CPM members at Edattu. He too had to suffer taunts and humiliations from them, said Chithralekha. 

"What they say about the redemption of the downtrodden in public is a sham. What I faced in life is the real picture. How they humiliated me in public by not allowing to me to do my job and physically and mentally abusing me are depicted in this book in detail. It will be a testament to the CPM's intolerance," she said. "To demoralise me and my family, they had even raised allegations of prostitution against me," she added. 

The English translation of the work will be published during the Sharjah International Book Fair in November, said Roopesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannur CPM
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp