Home secy report justifies police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Additional chief secretary (Home) Vishwas Mehta has given a clean chit to the police with regard to all serious allegations levelled in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report. Mehta’s report submitted to the government on Wednesday justified the police department on every single charge, from covering up bullet missing to fixing purchases mentioned in the CAG report. Mehta was asked to look into the findings by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the CAG report tabled before the assembly on February 12 became controversial.

In his report, Mehta criticised the CAG report for singling out State Police Chief Loknath Behera for flouting purchase norms. Earlier, Chief Secretary Tom Jose had also criticised the CAG for setting a “bad precedent” in naming Behera. The justifications from senior officers have come when the CAG report has put the government in a spot.

The additional chief secretary’s report found that there was no case of missing arms and ammunition. He blamed the inaccurate maintenance of the stock register in the Police Chief Store and other units for reporting that rifles and cartridges were missing. The report mentioned that the Chief Store issued 660 INSAS rifles to the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) camp and of these, 616 were re-issued to other units. The distribution, however, was mentioned inaccurately in the register. The register for cartridges too had also not been kept properly since 1994, the report said. The CAG report, had also found the inaccurate record keeping along with lax investigation and attempt to cover up shortage of bullets.

Vehicle purchases

Mehta’s report also justified the purchase of bullet-resistant vehicles without an open tender on the basis of security reasons. Though the Stock Purchase Manual offered relaxation, the CAG report found that such procedures were not followed by the state police chief. The CAG report was also critical of using the funds of the Modernisation of Police Force (MOPF) scheme for purchasing vehicles for VIPs.

The additional chief secretary’s report termed the CAG’s findings as impractical, and justified the purchase of high-end vehicles for police operations including those by the Crime Branch. He also said there was no shortage of vehicles in the police stations.

Fund diversion

Mehta justified the diversion of fund meant for constructing staff quarters for sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors for constructing villas for top officers at Bhaktavilasom police quarters in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Mehta, the purchase of GPS tablets from a single bidder (Panasonic) was also justifiable. He also gave a clean chit to Keltron. Though the CAG has accused the state police chief of colluding with Keltron in murky deals, Mehta’s report said neither Keltron nor the police had flouted norms.

Crime Branch confiscates metallic emblem

T’Puram: A Crime Branch team confiscated a metallic emblem from Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) in Thiruvananthapuram as part of its investigation into the missing cartridges. The seizure was made after reports that the emblem kept at the podium was made using the metallic cases used for keeping bullets. The emblem has the inscription of SAP camp along with its insignia. It weighs around 2.40 kg. The team also seized 350 fake cases from the camp. The action came two days after the Crime Branch officials led by ADGP Tomin Thachankary conducted a stock verification of rifles.

Opposition visits controversial villas, IPS officers register protest

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala rejected the report by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vishwas Mehta and termed it as a coverup attempt to save the face of the government. Chennithala, along with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and other UDF leaders, visited the villa constructed for police officers at Bhaktavilasom police quarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The IPS Association registered their protest over the visit in full media glare. “A group of individuals converged at the official residences of some police officers having no contextual relevance and had shown the senior police leadership, in bad light through their words, which were covered by the media,’ read a statement .

Missing rifles case: HC dismisses petition seeking CBI probe

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking CBI probe into the findings of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges are missing from Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB). While dismissing the petition filed by George Vattukulam, president of Malayalavedi, Thrissur, the Bench observed that the petition was premature. The court noted that the petition was filed based on newspaper reports and lacks merit as there was no valid material to consider the plea. The petitioner alleged that the investigation into the incident was not progressing even after several days of the incident as police were trying to cover up the matter.