'Killer mommy' Saranya faces public wrath in Thayyil

By Express News Service

KANNUR: “Throw her also into the sea, sir. She too should be killed, just like she killed my dear grandson,” said Valsaraj, father of Saranya, who was arrested in connection with the murder of her one-and-a-half-year-old son Viyan, as she was brought to her house for evidence collection on Wednesday morning. Uttering these words, he rushed to Saranya, who was surrounded by the police as they expected such scenes in the house. But, Valsaraj’s relatives intervened and prevented him from reaching her.

“I don’t want to see her, take her away from here and put her in prison,” cried Reena, mother of Saranya.

Emotional scenes unfolded at Thayyil beach on Wednesday morning as the police team led by City CI PR Satheeshan, Nelson Nicholas and Shaji reached there with Saranya.

It was on Tuesday that Saranya was arrested for murdering her son Viyan. The child’s body was found among the rocks on the beach on Monday morning.

As expected, the rage of the local residents erupted as they watched Saranya approach the spot from where she threw Viyan into the sea. Expletives were showered on her from all sides and the onlookers asked the police to hand her over to them.

The cops struggled hard to keep the people away from Saranya. All through the proceedings, she kept a deadpan face, until she turned back to enter the police vehicle. She looked a bit shaken then. She explained how the murder was done to the investigation team with a face which revealed nothing other than indifference.

The police had to speed up the proceedings due to the volatile atmosphere. Senior CPOs Shaji, Sandeep, Gafoor, Sujith, Midhun, Subhash, Mahesh and Ajith, who are members of SP’s special squad, too were with the police team that brought Saranya to Thayyil.