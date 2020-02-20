Home States Kerala

'Killer mommy' Saranya faces public wrath in Thayyil

It was on Tuesday that Saranya was arrested for murdering her son Viyan. The child’s body was found among the rocks on the beach on Monday morning.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Saranya being brought to Thayyil beach to collect evidence in connection with the murder of her son Viyan | Express

By Express News Service

KANNUR: “Throw her also into the sea, sir. She too should be killed, just like she killed my dear grandson,” said Valsaraj, father of Saranya, who was arrested in connection with the murder of her one-and-a-half-year-old son Viyan, as she was brought to her house for evidence collection on Wednesday morning. Uttering these words, he rushed to Saranya, who was surrounded by the police as they expected such scenes in the house. But, Valsaraj’s relatives intervened and prevented him from reaching her.

“I don’t want to see her, take her away from here and put her in prison,” cried Reena, mother of Saranya.
Emotional scenes unfolded at Thayyil beach on Wednesday morning as the police team led by City CI PR Satheeshan, Nelson Nicholas and Shaji reached there with Saranya.

It was on Tuesday that Saranya was arrested for murdering her son Viyan. The child’s body was found among the rocks on the beach on Monday morning.

As expected, the rage of the local residents erupted as they watched Saranya approach the spot from where she threw Viyan into the sea. Expletives were showered on her from all sides and the onlookers asked the police to hand her over to them.

The cops struggled hard to keep the people away from Saranya. All through the proceedings, she kept a deadpan face, until she turned back to enter the police vehicle. She looked a bit shaken then. She explained how the murder was done to the investigation team with a face which revealed nothing other than indifference.

The police had to speed up the proceedings due to the volatile atmosphere. Senior CPOs Shaji, Sandeep, Gafoor, Sujith, Midhun, Subhash, Mahesh and Ajith, who are members of SP’s special squad, too were with the police team that brought Saranya to Thayyil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp