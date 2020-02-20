Malappuram kid deaths: Health dept attempts to establish the actual cause

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state health department will investigate procedural lapses, if any, from its part in the death of six children of a family in Tirur. It will examine if the established procedure for infant death reporting was properly followed in the case.

“There are reports that the cause of death is because of a genetic disorder. At present, there is no valid evidence to prove it. But five infant deaths and the death of a three-year-old child is a serious matter. It will be examined if any lapse had occurred in reporting the infant deaths or follow-up by district and state-level teams, “ said an officer with the state health department.

“A preliminary investigation on the deaths of children will have to be conducted. Also, the detailed case sheet of the six children will have to be examined whether the deaths are because of sudden infant death syndrome or due to inborn errors of metabolism,” said an officer at District Medical Office, Malappuram. As per the established procedure for infant death audit, the Asha worker has to collect the basic information on all infant deaths occurring in her area within 15 days from the date of death. Then the medical officer of the primary health centre will collect details from the field on socio-cultural and health aspects of the reported infant death. A team formed at the district-level will examine it and identify the cases to be audited by the experts from the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

The report from the district-level will then be reviewed by the state-level group to ensure the quality of the report and also to initiate corrective steps. According to sources, the case would also be included in the agenda of the state-level expert group on infant death audit, which is expected to convene on February 27.

Meanwhile, a forensic surgeon has opined that even if the post mortem and chemical analysis reports rule out any suspicious angle in the deaths, it will be difficult to pin the cause of death.

SIT headed by DySP to look into the incident

Malappuram: A special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Wednesday to conduct detailed investigation into the deaths of six infants of a family within a span of nine years in Tirur. The team, led by Tirur DySP K A Suresh Babu, seized medical records and other documents related to the treatment of all six infants from the doctors and relatives. The incident came to light on Tuesday when Tirur police registered a suo motu case. Neighbours of Rafeeq and Sabna, parents of the infants, also demanded that police unveil the mysteries surrounding the deaths. The death of the first child occurred in 2011. The sixth child, who was just three months old, died on Tuesday morning. After people voiced suspicion, police exhumed the body and conducted postmortem. Suresh Babu said the samples taken from the body of the sixth child have been sent for detailed forensic tests.