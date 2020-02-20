Home States Kerala

No change in CPM stand on Sabarimala women’s entry

In a way, it could well be an indicator of the Left government’s approach before the Apex Court.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the electoral setbacks following the Sabarimala imbroglio, the CPM will not go back from its stand favouring entry of women in the hill shrine. On the Supreme Court decision referring the issue to a larger bench, the political report of CPM central committee made it clear that there’s no change in the party’s stand on Sabarimala.

In a way, it could well be an indicator of the Left government’s approach before the Apex Court. Soon after the Lok Sabha results, the state CPM had admitted that Sabarimala issue had led to the poll debacle.
Later, when the SC referred the matter to a larger bench, ministers Kadakampally Surendran and A K Balan had welcomed the same. There were indications that the CPM and the Left government are taking a U-turn. However, with the new report, the party central leadership has rejected the ministers’ stand.

The report on political developments, adopted by the party central committee in its meet last month, said the CPM is committed to women’s equality in all spheres and wants the Supreme Court to come out with a definitive stand at the earliest.

Referring to the Supreme Court five-member bench’s decision, the report said: Instead of disposing of the review petitions, the majority judgment, deviating from the norm, has widened the scope by making a reference to various points concerning religious rights under the Constitution to a nine-member bench.
The minority judgment of two members has categorically rejected all the review petitions and upholds the 2018 judgment.

“By diverting the matter to other issues concerning women’s rights of other religions which are already being heard by other benches of the court, the majority judgment has failed to uphold the 2018 verdict and by keeping the review petitions pending has created an ambiguous and uncertain situation,” observed the party report, adding that as far as CPM is concerned it is committed to women’s equality in all spheres.

UDF flays report
The CPM central committee decision on Sabarimala amounts to cheating the faithful, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “Now, it has become clear that the CPM leaders visiting households to collect feedback on Sabarimala after the Lok Sabha poll debacle was insincere. Ministers A K Balan and Kadakampally Surendran, who welcomed the SC decision referring the matter to a larger bench, were also duping the people,” said Chennithala, adding that now it has become evident that the Pinarayi government will support women entry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala CPM Sabarimala women’s entry
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp