No change in CPM stand on Sabarimala women’s entry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the electoral setbacks following the Sabarimala imbroglio, the CPM will not go back from its stand favouring entry of women in the hill shrine. On the Supreme Court decision referring the issue to a larger bench, the political report of CPM central committee made it clear that there’s no change in the party’s stand on Sabarimala.

In a way, it could well be an indicator of the Left government’s approach before the Apex Court. Soon after the Lok Sabha results, the state CPM had admitted that Sabarimala issue had led to the poll debacle.

Later, when the SC referred the matter to a larger bench, ministers Kadakampally Surendran and A K Balan had welcomed the same. There were indications that the CPM and the Left government are taking a U-turn. However, with the new report, the party central leadership has rejected the ministers’ stand.

The report on political developments, adopted by the party central committee in its meet last month, said the CPM is committed to women’s equality in all spheres and wants the Supreme Court to come out with a definitive stand at the earliest.

Referring to the Supreme Court five-member bench’s decision, the report said: Instead of disposing of the review petitions, the majority judgment, deviating from the norm, has widened the scope by making a reference to various points concerning religious rights under the Constitution to a nine-member bench.

The minority judgment of two members has categorically rejected all the review petitions and upholds the 2018 judgment.

“By diverting the matter to other issues concerning women’s rights of other religions which are already being heard by other benches of the court, the majority judgment has failed to uphold the 2018 verdict and by keeping the review petitions pending has created an ambiguous and uncertain situation,” observed the party report, adding that as far as CPM is concerned it is committed to women’s equality in all spheres.

UDF flays report

The CPM central committee decision on Sabarimala amounts to cheating the faithful, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “Now, it has become clear that the CPM leaders visiting households to collect feedback on Sabarimala after the Lok Sabha poll debacle was insincere. Ministers A K Balan and Kadakampally Surendran, who welcomed the SC decision referring the matter to a larger bench, were also duping the people,” said Chennithala, adding that now it has become evident that the Pinarayi government will support women entry.