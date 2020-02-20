Home States Kerala

Vigilance raids house of former Kerala minister VS Sivakumar

It was alleged that Sivakumar had amassed movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as a health minister in the UDF regime.

Published: 20th February 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala Minister and Congress leader VS Sivakumar (File Photo BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance sleuths have begun a raid in the house of former health minister VS Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram and a slew of other places in connection with a disproportionate asset case. 

Earlier, the Governor had given the permission to prosecute the former minister after the state government sought his nod to go ahead with the case.

It was alleged that Sivakumar had amassed movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as a health minister in the UDF regime. The raid which began in the early morning is continuing. 

A preliminary investigation held by the vigilance and anti-corruption sleuths had suggested for a detailed inquiry into the case. 


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VS Sivakumar UDF corruption UDF government disproportionate asset case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp