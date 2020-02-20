Vigilance raids house of former Kerala minister VS Sivakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance sleuths have begun a raid in the house of former health minister VS Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram and a slew of other places in connection with a disproportionate asset case.

Earlier, the Governor had given the permission to prosecute the former minister after the state government sought his nod to go ahead with the case.

It was alleged that Sivakumar had amassed movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as a health minister in the UDF regime. The raid which began in the early morning is continuing.

A preliminary investigation held by the vigilance and anti-corruption sleuths had suggested for a detailed inquiry into the case.



