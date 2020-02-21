Assets case: Sivakumar’s house raided

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday raided the residence of Congress leader VS Sivakumar, in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Simultaneous searches were also held on the houses of his associates, who the vigilance suspect were benamis of the legislator. The vigilance had booked Sivakumar and his three associates, including his driver, last week. According to the agency, he has acquired prime properties in the name of his associates using ill-gotten wealth.

Sources said the agency could recover documents and some other evidence on the suspected assets of the associates. Next, the agency will have to look for corroborative evidence to link them with the minister, they said.

The Vigilance special investigation team is investigating the assets secured by Sivakumar and his associates during his term as health and devaswom minister in the previous Oommen Chandy government between 2011 and 2016.