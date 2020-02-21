For new life, he thanks destiny

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s all a hazy memory for Edakochi native Razeem Sait, 40, who was in the ill-fated KSRTC bus. “It’s a miracle I am alive,” said Razeem, whose leg got fractured in the accident. A salesman in an interior designing shop at Kaloor here, Razeem was returning to Ernakulam from Bengaluru after an official visit.



"I lost consciousness as soon as the accident took place. When I regained my senses, someone was pulling me out of the bus,” he said. “My glasses flew away in the impact. As I am short-sighted, I was not able to see much after that. It was only after seeing the news that I came to know what really happened,” said Razeem. He and five other passengers were taken to a private hospital at Tirupur.