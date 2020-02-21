Kavitha can’t believe the duo who saved her life is no more

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kavitha Warrier and her mother Latha Krishnan of Kunnathangadi in Thrissur started their day by watching the news on television about the accident of the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Volvo bus at Avinashi near Coimbatore.

Like everyone, it was difficult for them to digest the news. Kavitha could easily relate to the incident as she used to travel on the same Volvo bus when she worked as a Homoeo doctor at Bengaluru.

But Kavitha, along with her family, was in tears when she came to know that the conductor V R Baiju and driver V D Girish were killed in the accident. The reason? They had saved her life when she suffered an epileptic fit during a trip to Bengaluru on the same bus two years ago.

“The news is shocking for us. If they were not there on June 3, 2018, on that bus, I might have lost my life. The duo drove the bus to a private hospital at Hosur when I fell unconscious in the vehicle. Like a brother, Baiju stayed back at the hospital until my friend reached there. The duo helped me change my impression of KSRTC bus crew. Both are good human beings. I don’t know what to say,” said Kavitha amidst sobs. Kavitha said the duo also used their own money to pay the admission fee at the hospital.

Said Latha, who is a retired teacher, “It was around 4.30 in the morning that I received a call from Baiju explaining that my daughter was admitted to a hospital at Hosur. At that time, I was not in a condition to travel to Bengaluru. But he told me he would take care of her. I remember the care and support he showed to us.”