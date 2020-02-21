Home States Kerala

Kavitha can’t believe the duo who saved her life is no more

Kavitha could easily relate to the incident as she used to travel on the same Volvo bus when she worked as a Homoeo doctor at Bengaluru.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kavitha Warrier

Kavitha Warrier

By Anilkumar T/ Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kavitha Warrier and her mother Latha Krishnan of Kunnathangadi in Thrissur started their day by watching the news on television about the accident of the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Volvo bus at Avinashi near Coimbatore.

Like everyone, it was difficult for them to digest the news. Kavitha could easily relate to the incident as she used to travel on the same Volvo bus when she worked as a Homoeo doctor at Bengaluru.

But Kavitha, along with her family, was in tears when she came to know that the conductor V R Baiju and driver V D Girish were killed in the accident. The reason? They had saved her life when she suffered an epileptic fit during a trip to Bengaluru on the same bus two years ago.

“The news is shocking for us. If they were not there on June 3, 2018, on that bus, I might have lost my life. The duo drove the bus to a private hospital at Hosur when I fell unconscious in the vehicle. Like a brother, Baiju stayed back at the hospital until my friend reached there. The duo helped me change my impression of KSRTC bus crew. Both are good human beings. I don’t know what to say,” said Kavitha amidst sobs. Kavitha said the duo also used their own money to pay the admission fee at the hospital.

Said Latha, who is a retired teacher, “It was around 4.30 in the morning that I received a call from Baiju explaining that my daughter was admitted to a hospital at Hosur. At that time, I was not in a condition to travel to Bengaluru. But he told me he would take care of her. I remember the care and support he showed to us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC bus tragedy bus accident
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp