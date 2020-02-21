KSRTC bus tragedy: 19 life stories that came to a sad and abrupt end

By Express News Service

Nineteen people lost their lives after a collision between Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Volvo bus heading to Ernakulam from Bengaluru and a container truck in Avinashi town of Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district on Thursday morning.

All of them had big dreams. Some so young - just at the start of their career and family life. But all hopes ended at one stroke. It was one final journey in the dead of night.

Mulanthuruthy native, Baiju, 47, a specialist in driving Volvo buses, was closely associated with the Bengaluru Malayali associations. Kavitha Nandanan is his wife and they have a daughter, Bhavitha.

A driver with KSRTC for 15 years, Gireesh, a native of Puthurankavala in Perumbavoor, was to take leave to attend the festival at the temple near his home when the tragedy took his life.

A BTech student, Jismon was en route to his house at Angamaly after visiting Bengaluru as part of job requirements when the accident occurred. He is the elder son of Shaju and Shiny.

Though settled in Bengaluru, Kiran Kumar, 24, was a native of Thrikkur in Thrissur. On the fateful day, he was on his way to his native place to invite relatives for his sister’s wedding on March 8.

A native of Muthuvara near Adat in Thrissur, Haneesh, 25, was an engineer working in Bengaluru. He was returning home to see his wife Sree Parvathy, whom he married on October 27 last year.

Igni Raphael, 39, and his wife Vincy were returning to his native place Ollur from Bengaluru, when the accident happened. Igni, who works at a rig in Saudi Arabia, had come home around 10 days ago.

A BPharm student in Bengaluru, Naseef had boarded the bus to spend his weekend at home at Andathode, Thrissur. He is survived by father Muhammadali, mother Khadeeja and four siblings.

Yesudas, 37, of Arimbur in Thrissur, was a manager at Nandi Toyota showroom in Bengaluru. Settled in Bengaluru with his wife and son, he had boarded the bus to attend a meeting in Kochi.

Anu, 26, a native of Eyyal, Thrissur, was working as a nurse in Bengaluru. She got married to Snijo on January 19. Snijo was leaving for Qatar where he works and she was returning to see him off.

A native of Payyannur, Sanoop was working at Continental Automotive Components India Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru. He was coming to Kochi to give a surprise to his fiancee when

the mishap occurred.

Working as a manager in Joyalukkas jewellery shop in Bengaluru, Joffy Paul, 33, is a native of Chiyyaram, Thrissur. A father of three, he had planned to take his family to Velankanni church during weekend.

A native of Thrikkur, Thrissur, Manasi was settled in Bengaluru. She was set to join MBA at Christ University, Bengaluru. She boarded the ill-fated bus to visit her uncle in Ernakulam.

Gopika TG, 23, of Tripunithura was a software engineer in Bengaluru. Lone daughter of her parents, she was Cusat topper in 2017-18 academic year and also the school topper in Plus-II exams.

Rosily, a Palakkad native, was returning with her daughter-in-law Sona and grandson Allen from Bengaluru. While Sona suffered injuries on her head, Allen remained unhurt.

Emcy Mathew, 34, was an IT professional in Bengaluru. It has been only four months since he shifted to his new job at Mindtree in Bengaluru. Kochi native Seethu is his wife and the couple has a son.

Aishwarya Rajashree, a 28-year-old professional settled in Bengaluru, had got married recently. Since she got three days leave for Shivarathri, she was planning to work from home in Kochi.

Sivasankar P, the 30-year-old IT professional, was travelling to his house at Thiruvaniyoor in Kochi for Shivaratri holidays. He had been working in the IT field for the past few years.

Rakesh, a medical representative and native of Thiruvegapura in Palakkad, had left for Bengaluru to attend a meeting. He was loved by all and was active in social work in his village.

Sivakumar, 34, who was working for a private company in Bengaluru, had promised his friends that this year as well, he would not miss his annual visit to the Pariyana-mpatta Pooram in his native village of Kattukulam in Mangalamkunnu. However, the ill-fated journey brought all plans to a halt.