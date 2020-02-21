Teacher accused in POCSO case ends life

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A teacher, who was an accused in the Pocso case registered on the basis of complaints filed by some students at Government Model Residential School (MRS), reportedly committed suicide on his residential premises on Thursday.

The deceased Narendra Babu, 51, was found hanging from a tree branch on Thursday morning. Narendra Babu, who was a teacher at the MRS, was arrested by the police following sexual harassment complaint submitted by 15 children aged below 15 years.

Meanwhile, a suicide note stated that he had been wrongly arraigned in the case following a conspiracy hatched by three employees of the school.