HC fiat on toddy shop licence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that no new licence or renewal shall be granted to toddy shops in a residential area without assessing the impact on right to privacy of residents. The court observed that toddy shops run in primitive style have become an eyesore for those living nearby. The court issued the order on a batch of petitions against the functioning of toddy shops in residential area. The state is bound to take positive steps to prevent infringement of rights of the citizen on account of granting licence to toddy shops.

The amicus curiae submitted that instead of having a negative approach to challenging the functioning of toddy shops, the best way is to modernise the appearance of toddy shops as well as their facilities. He also said youngsters are not interested in drinking toddy on account of the unhygienic conditions at the shops.