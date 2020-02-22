Home States Kerala

K Surendran set to assume charge of BJP state president on Saturday

Newly-appointed BJP state president K Surendan will assume office at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state general secretary K Surendran

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly-appointed BJP state president K Surendan will assume office at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday.

Surendran will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 9,30am and will be received by state and district leaders of the party. Surendran will then be taken in an open jeep through Thampanoor, Ayurveda College Junction, Statue, Palayam, LMS, PMG, Vikas Bhavan and Kunnukuzhi before reaching the BJP state headquarters.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, O Rajagopal, MLA, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, PK Krishnadas, C K Padmanabhan, K V Sreedharan Master and K Raman Pillai will be present.

BJP state general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, Sobha Surendran, state committee members, district presidents and national council members will also be present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Surendran BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp