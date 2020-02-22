K Surendran set to assume charge of BJP state president on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly-appointed BJP state president K Surendan will assume office at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday.

Surendran will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 9,30am and will be received by state and district leaders of the party. Surendran will then be taken in an open jeep through Thampanoor, Ayurveda College Junction, Statue, Palayam, LMS, PMG, Vikas Bhavan and Kunnukuzhi before reaching the BJP state headquarters.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, O Rajagopal, MLA, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, PK Krishnadas, C K Padmanabhan, K V Sreedharan Master and K Raman Pillai will be present.

BJP state general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, Sobha Surendran, state committee members, district presidents and national council members will also be present.