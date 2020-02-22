KSRTC bus accident: Six laid to rest in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Neither words nor hugs could stem the grief of the parents, husbands, wives and children of those who lost their lives in the accident at Avinashi when their bodies were brought home. The realisation that they will no longer be around, shattered the near and dear ones during the funeral rites. A huge crowd of mourners had gathered at the residences of all the six accident victims hailing from Ernakulam district to pay their respects.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Maharashtra coalition government will last its full term: Sharad Pawar
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya shows class with gold, Bajrang fails to defend title at Asian Wrestling
Thackeray, Pawar launch book on former Maharashtra CM Antulay, regale gathering with anecdotes
India beat Australia via penalty shoot-out in second match of FIH Pro League
Jamiat faction denounces NPR, urges people to not cooperate with enumerators
In letter, over 160 academicians, activists protest Modi-Trump 'fascist alliance'