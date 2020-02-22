KSRTC bus accident: Six laid to rest in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Neither words nor hugs could stem the grief of the parents, husbands, wives and children of those who lost their lives in the accident at Avinashi when their bodies were brought home. The realisation that they will no longer be around, shattered the near and dear ones during the funeral rites. A huge crowd of mourners had gathered at the residences of all the six accident victims hailing from Ernakulam district to pay their respects.