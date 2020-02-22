Parking bays for trucks, restrooms for drivers in plan

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to prevent recurring accidents involving heavy vehicles, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will propose setting up parking bays for lorries and restrooms for drivers after fixed stretches along the national highways.

The recommendations have been included in the report prepared by the Enforcement RTO, Palakkad, on the tragic accident at Avinashi involving a container truck and KSRTC Volvo bus which claimed the lives of 19 people on Thursday. The report will be submitted to Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Saturday.

P Sivakumar, RTO Enforcement, Palakkad, prepared the preliminary report after inspecting the accident spot. “The major reason for accidents involving trucks that operate long-distance services are due to the lack of sufficient rest and sleep for the drivers. At the same time, lack of parking bays for trucks and restrooms for the driver are posing a threat. I have included this as a recommendation in the report,” said Sivakumar.

The recommendations will be finally put before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A recommendation to develop the NHAI’s land at Chithali in Palakkad as parking bays will also be made before the Road Safety Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the RTO’s report also highlights that the accident might have happened because of the truck driver falling asleep at the wheel or speeding. “There were reports that the tyre burst resulted in the mishap. But we found marks that showed that the back tyres of the truck ploughed on to the divider. The preliminary inquiry suggests that the negligence of the driver resulted in the accident,” the RTO said, hinting at the key points in the report.

MVD to intensify night patrolling

The MVD has also decided to intensify night patrolling. Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha has directed enforcement RTOs to deploy special squads along the NH stretch during night. “The recent amendment allowing national permit vehicles to ply without two drivers is a major concern. Due to this, the drivers are not getting enough sleep. Instructions have been given to the RTOs to strengthen night patrolling to monitor trucks,” said Rajeev Puthalath, state Joint Transport Commissioner.