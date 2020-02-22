VACB could not find any ‘evidence:’ MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) raided his premises, former Health Minister and Thiruvananthapuram MLA VS Sivakumar on Friday said the inability of the anti-corruption body to unearth anything incriminating from his house is by itself a reply to the corruption allegations against him.

The VACB had raided Sivakumar’s house near Sasthamangalam on Thursday in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets. A special cell of the VACB had earlier filed an FIR in the case.

“The raid has come as a blessing for me. Political opponents should be tackled politically. The Vigilance team has understood my innocence,” Sivakumar told mediapersons in the district. Sivakumar added that the VACB could not find anything incriminating while carrying out the raid at his driver’s house also on Thursday.