Home States Kerala

Assets case: Vigilance submits report on Sivakumar

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) had raided the residences of the MLA and his aides including friend Harikumar on Thursday.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance team probing the disproportionate assets case against V S Sivakumar, MLA, submitted its preliminary report on its Thursday raids in a sealed envelope to the vigilance court on Saturday. Vigilance IG H Venkatesh refused to comment on the report, including on MLA’s denial to verify a bank’s locker in his wife’s name. “We can’t comment on the findings now. But we have included all the aspects we found during the raids. Now, the court will examine the report and come with a judgement, “ he told TNIE. 

V S Sivakumar

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) had raided the residences of the MLA and his aides including friend Harikumar on Thursday. The raid took place at the MLA’s Sasthamangalam residence. Sivakumar had told reporters that the raid did not expose anything unusual. Earlier, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had given the permission to prosecute the former minister after the state government sought his nod to go ahead with the case.

It was alleged that Sivakumar had amassed movable and immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as a health minister in the UDF regime. Soon after the permission was granted by the state government, Sivakumar said that the government was settling political scores.  Sivakumar had said that the vigilance had earlier conducted a probe against the allegations and had found nothing incriminating against him. The new one is based on an anonymous complaint. The opposition Congress had charged that the new case was aimed at diverting the attention from the present issues especially the CAG report which indicted the government, pointing at gross irregularities in fund utilisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp