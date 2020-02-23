Code of conduct for Orthodox priests

Home States Kerala

Recently, three priests of the Kottayam diocese of the Church were removed from pastoral duties following a complaint from believers with regard to sexual misconduct and financial irregularities.

Published: 23rd February 2020

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In view of increasing complaints against its clergymen over sexual misconduct and financial misappropriation, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) will bring in place a code of conduct for priests and other functionaries of the Church. A synod of the Church which concluded here on Friday approved the code of conduct.

Recently, three priests of the Kottayam diocese of the Church were removed from pastoral duties following a complaint from believers with regard to sexual misconduct and financial irregularities. The Synod also resolved to adopt strict financial restrictions in the wake of severe financial crisis. An action plan titled ‘Lalitham, Sundaram’ will be implemented through the Human Resource wing of the Church.
The Synod also approved the salary package for the clergy and key servicemen for the period of 2020-25. More importantly, the Synod discussed obtaining separate Permanent Identification Number (PAN) Cards for various parishes, establishments and movements under the Church, ahead of the state government implementing the Kerala Church Act. 

The activities of the theological seminaries and the Cancer Centre at Parumala were also reviewed in the meeting. A committee has been appointed to study the recommendations submitted by a team of priests from outside the state. The Synod also approved the amended by-laws of the St George Dayara (monastery) at Othera, Malankara Church magazine and the Mumbai Gregorian Community. The Environmental wing of the MOSC has been entrusted to formulate projects on ecological spirituality. Plans are also afoot to carry out various nature and energy conservation programmes at the parish-level. The Synod also approved the annual budget of the establishments and organisations under the Schedule B of MOSC for the year 2020-21. Synod secretary Youhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan presented the various reports during the four-day event. Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose-II, Catholicos of the East and the Supreme head of the Church, presided over the Synod.

