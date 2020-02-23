Court posts Franco’s case to Feb 29

By Express News Service

KOTTYAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court I Kottayam, which is considering the rape case filed against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese by a nun of the same diocese, on Saturday posted the next hearing to February 29. On the day, the court will hear the arguments of the prosecution on a discharge petition filed by the Bishop.

As the counsel appearing for the accused completed the argument, the court posted it to a later date for the prosecution to present its argument. Meanwhile, accused’s counsel also requested the court for in-camera proceedings in further hearing of the case as the advocate wants to read out several charges with regard to rape allegation in the chargesheet which should be kept confidential. Earlier in the day, the counsel of the accused moved a petition against the prosecution and the media alleging that both connived to malign the reputation of Bishop Franco and created a situation for media trial.

The counsel for the accused also requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the prosecution and the media for publishing the records under the court’s consideration without permission. The petition was moved in the backdrop of media publishing the statement of the 14th witness, which alleged she also encountered sexual misconduct from the bishop. The court posted the case for February 29 for the prosecution to submit its objection on the allegation.

Call for bishop’s suspension

Meanwhile, the four nuns at the St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, who have been arraigned as witnesses in the case, demanded immediate removal of the accused Bishop to ensure a fair investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse raised by another nun. “As long as the church authorities continues to extend their support to the accused bishop, nobody would be able to give a statement against him. In this case, the nun decided not to file a police complaint due to intimidation by the accused,” said sister Anupama, one of the nuns.

More victims will turn against bishop, says Sr Lucy Kalappura

Thrissur: “More nuns will come out against Bishop Franco, as there are more who fell prey to his sexual abuse,” said Sr Lucy Kalappura, who faced action from the Church for speaking out against the bishop in public. Speaking in Thrissur on Saturday, Lucy added that it was definitely a proud moment that a nun came out sharing her experience and gave the statement against the bishop. “Those who gave a statement against Franco have been threatened. There are attempts to influence them and their families as well”, said Lucy. Expressing concerns over delaying the court procedures, she said that justice should not be delayed.