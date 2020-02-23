Home States Kerala

DCC attempts to douse fire with action against leader

The controversy erupted after the sister of fourth accused in Shuhaib murder case was given a job in a Congress-controlled hospital at Thalasserry.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though the party burnt its fingers in the issue in which the sister of fourth accused in Shuhaib murder case was given a job in a party-controlled hospital, DCC has started to wriggle out of the situation by removing the former president of Kanichar mandalam from the primary membership of the party.  DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni said, Chacko Thaikkunnel, who brought disgrace to the party by indulging in anti-organisational activity, has been removed from the party. 

The controversy erupted after the sister of fourth accused in Shuhaib murder case was given a job in a Congress-controlled hospital at Thalasserry. The job was given based on the recommendation letter given by Chacko Thaikkunnel. The Congress leadership said that Chacko was in no position to give such a letter as he was a former mandalam president of Kanichar. He was removed from that post-one-and-a-half years ago.  And he has no right to issue a recommendation letter in connection with a person from Muzhakkunnu mandalam. 

“It was a double violation,” said a Congress leader. Though the hospital management had given job to the girl as nursing assistant trainee, as soon as the controversy erupted, the girl resigned from the job. 
As reports on the posting came out, DCC clarified that it was done without the knowledge of the leadership. DCC had also got in touch with the family of Shuhaib and apologised for the mistake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp