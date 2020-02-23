DCC attempts to douse fire with action against leader

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though the party burnt its fingers in the issue in which the sister of fourth accused in Shuhaib murder case was given a job in a party-controlled hospital, DCC has started to wriggle out of the situation by removing the former president of Kanichar mandalam from the primary membership of the party. DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni said, Chacko Thaikkunnel, who brought disgrace to the party by indulging in anti-organisational activity, has been removed from the party.

The controversy erupted after the sister of fourth accused in Shuhaib murder case was given a job in a Congress-controlled hospital at Thalasserry. The job was given based on the recommendation letter given by Chacko Thaikkunnel. The Congress leadership said that Chacko was in no position to give such a letter as he was a former mandalam president of Kanichar. He was removed from that post-one-and-a-half years ago. And he has no right to issue a recommendation letter in connection with a person from Muzhakkunnu mandalam.

“It was a double violation,” said a Congress leader. Though the hospital management had given job to the girl as nursing assistant trainee, as soon as the controversy erupted, the girl resigned from the job.

As reports on the posting came out, DCC clarified that it was done without the knowledge of the leadership. DCC had also got in touch with the family of Shuhaib and apologised for the mistake.