‘Finish probe into assault on police driver’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state police to conclude the probe into the alleged assault by ADGP Sudhesh Kumar’s daughter, Snigdha Kumar on the police driver Gavaskar and submit the report before the court soon. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued the order to Crime Branch SP.

The order was issued after Gavaskar’s wife Reshma Thalhath had lodged a complaint with the commission. District crime branch assistant commissioner is probing the case. According to sources, the crime branch was awaiting High Court’s verdict on the petition filed by both parties requesting withdrawals of FIRs filed against them.