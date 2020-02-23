Home States Kerala

PAC a platform for character assassination: Mullappally

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after TNIE reported the new shift in ‘group’ equations in the Congress, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has reportedly written a letter to the high command, saying that the political affairs committee (PAC) of the party has become a platform for a section of leaders to character assassinate their opponents.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the strong criticism targeted at him at the meeting, he informed the high command that the PAC meeting scheduled for March 8 has been cancelled and there would not be any such meeting until the high command comes up with a direction, it is learned.  Earlier, K Muraleedharan had said that the PAC meetings had not been convened on time after Mullappally assumed office. In reply to his allegation, Mullappally stated that 12 PAC meetings were convened except the one in February after he assumed charge of the party. 

Further, he was selectively targeted in the PAC meeting held this week with V D Satheeshan and K Muraleedharan and a slew of leaders unleashing an attack against him pointing out the differences of opinion and lack of communication between top leaders on vital issues. In the letter, he is reported to have said the PAC meetings have become a venue to tarnish the image of leaders. Further, the details of the meetings were leaked to the media with the aim of maligning the leadership.

There is no need for such a committee even when there are a lot of general secretaries, he said.TNIE on Saturday reported that there is a temporary truce between ‘A’ group and ‘I’ group leaders after Mullappally strengthened his position in the party. His insistence for ‘one man one post’ theory during the organisational revamp had cost both groups dearly with a lot of heavyweights being shot down when the KPCC list was announced last month. This has really upset the ‘group’ commanders and they had been using every opportunity barring group differences to expose the chinks in the armour of the leadership with the blessing of group leaders.

KPCC chief writes to high command
Expressing his dissatisfaction over the strong criticism targeted at him at the meeting, Mullappally informed the high command that the PAC meeting scheduled for March 8 has been cancelled and there would not be any such meeting until the high command comes up with a direction.

