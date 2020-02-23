Summer: Health Dept issues warning against sunstroke

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With many parts of the state witnessing soaring temperatures, the Health department has directed the public to remain cautious against sunstroke. The advisory issued in this regard warns the public not to have prolonged exposure to the sun and it also advises people to drink more fluids. The department also stated that sunstroke or heatstroke requires emergency treatment and if left untreated it could quickly damage one’s brain, heart, kidneys and muscles and even lead to death.

“While people of all age groups should remain cautious against sunstroke and heatstroke, there are some who are in the high-risk category. This includes infants and young children, people aged 65 or above, people who have mental illness and those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure,” reads an excerpt from the advisory. The symptoms of sunstroke include fainting, throbbing headache, dizziness and light-headedness, lack of sweating despite the heat, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, behavioral changes such as confusion and disorientation.

According to the department, sunstroke and heatstroke cases should be immediately attended to and given primary care like moving the affected person indoors, removal of excess clothing, among others while waiting for emergency treatment.