Home States Kerala

Summer: Health Dept issues warning against sunstroke

With many parts of the state witnessing soaring temperatures, the Health department has directed the public to remain cautious against sunstroke.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the Labour Commissioner’s directive to enforce mid-day break, labourers are seen working at a construction site at noon in Kaloor | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With many parts of the state witnessing soaring temperatures, the Health department has directed the public to remain cautious against sunstroke. The advisory issued in this regard warns the public not to have prolonged exposure to the sun and it also advises people to drink more fluids. The department also stated that sunstroke or heatstroke requires emergency treatment and if left untreated it could quickly damage one’s brain, heart, kidneys and muscles and even lead to death. 

“While people of all age groups should remain cautious against sunstroke and heatstroke, there are some who are in the high-risk category. This includes infants and young children, people aged 65 or above, people who have mental illness and those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure,” reads an excerpt from the advisory. The symptoms of sunstroke include fainting, throbbing headache, dizziness and light-headedness, lack of sweating despite the heat, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, behavioral changes such as confusion and disorientation.

According to the department, sunstroke and heatstroke cases should be immediately attended to and given primary care like moving the affected person indoors, removal of excess clothing, among others while waiting for emergency treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp