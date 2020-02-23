Will launch counter campaign to expose agenda behind anti-CAA stir: Surendran

By Express News Service

Surendran took over as the youngest state president of the BJP on Saturday. In a chat with Express Chief Reporter Sovi Vidyadharan on the day of taking charge as BJP state chief, Surendran rubbished reports of factionalism and said the reverse consolidation of the majority community due to anti-CAA agitations will help the party. Holding on tight to the Sabarimala cause, Surendran said the party will go to any extent to protect the hill shrine’s traditional beliefs and customs.

Excerpts:

Q: BJP Kerala unit has got a president after nearly four months. What are your immediate priorities as state party chief?

A: My immediate priority is to revitalise the party for the upcoming panchayat election. Strengthening the party organisationally, chalking out programmes to reach a wider section of people, deciding candidates early, highlighting our achievements in local bodies under our control and exposing the lack of development in the wards ruled by rival parties are some of my immediate tasks.

Q. The enactment of CAA saw polarisation like never before in Kerala. Both the LDF and the UDF are cashing in on the anti-CAA wave. What are BJP’s prospects in such a scenario?

A: The anti-CAA protests carried out by Muslim organisations have created a strong reverse polarisation of the majority community that will prove advantageous to the BJP. The majority community may not be out on the streets, but their resentment is strong. We will launch a forceful counter-campaign to expose the real agenda behind the anti-CAA protests.

Q. By appointing you as state chief, is the BJP trying to convey that it is a hardcore Hindutva agenda that it wants to adopt in Kerala? Will this hardline approach help the party?

A: A Hindu can never adopt a hardline stance as he always stands for peace and amity. BJP will continue the policies it had pursued earlier in the state. We will only convey those policies more forcefully.

Q. How successful can Surendran be as a leader who is appealing to all sections of society as winning elections is all about taking various groups together?

A: Whether I am able to take all sections together should be assessed based on my functioning in the coming months. I am not concerned about it and I am very confident of taking everyone together.

Q Factionalism is the biggest bane of the BJP in the state. Even when you assumed charge today, a former president did not turn up and a general secretary gave the programme a miss. Is this a sign of a fissure in the party?

A: Kummanam Rajasekharan had prior commitments. He landed in Kochi from Delhi only this morning. The general secretary (Sobha Surendran) has clarified that she could not attend due to health issues. Talk of factionalism is just false propaganda and there is no basis for such interpretations.

Q. P K Krishnadas’ presence today when you assumed charge was widely noticed. Have the Krishnadas and Muraleedharan factions closed ranks finally?

A: Krishnadasji and Muraleedharanji are leading the party together. We have all witnessed it today. So, all these reports of factionalism are baseless. The party will move ahead as a single unit.

Q: Sabarimala issue is once again before the Supreme Court. In case of a verdict favouring the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, will the party press for a legislation by Parliament to protect the temple’s beliefs and customs?

A: BJP in Kerala will go to any extent to protect the beliefs and customs of Sabarimala. When the situation warrants (enactment of legislation), we will exert pressure for it too.

Q: The UDF alleges there is a tacit understanding between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the BJP. The lackadaisical attitude of the Centre in the SNC Lavalin case is cited by critics to prove this point?

A: The BJP could have adopted political vendetta by using the SNC Lavalin case. But the party never views criminal cases as tools to settle political scores. So, allegations of such an understanding are baseless.