COVID-19: From minister’s call to caring staff, girl from Thrissur remembers days in isolation

THRISSUR: When the first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case was confirmed in Kerala, the girl admitted to the isolation ward of the District General Hospital in Thrissur didn’t know that she was the one affected. “When the doctors confirmed it, my family got worried, but even Health Minister K K Shailaja spoke with my mother and made her understand what the exact situation was,” said the student, who is under home quarantine until March 1 though her swab sample tests came back negative.

The Thrissur native who returned from Wuhan in China left the hospital on February 20 following complete recovery. Yet, the health department has instructed her and her family to remain in home quarantine for 14 days as a safety precaution. “My family, consisting of my father, mother, brother and sister-in-law, supported me throughout. But what amazed me more was the love and care of the staff at Thrissur Medical College Hospital, who didn’t even take off days during all those days of my isolation,” she said. After the infection was confirmed on January 30, the girl was shifted to the medical college hospital the next day itself. For more than two weeks, the entire team trained to look after the infected person stood with her.

Hats off to hospital staff

“They provided me with good food, phone, laptop and even internet connection. The appointed counsellors called me, talked to me as a friend and made sure that I remained healthy both physically and mentally,” she added. The girl left China on January 23 and landed in Kolkata first. Later, the group of 25 students from Wuhan took a flight to Kochi. “We underwent the thermal screening and were instructed by the people in the airport to report to the district health officials or nearest PHC about the arrival from China. I reached here on January 24 and reported to the hospital the next day,” she said.

Being a medical student, she asked her sister-in-law who was pregnant to shift from their house for the latter’s safety. On January 27, the girl experienced sore throat and coughing following which she informed it to the health officials. They sent an ambulance for her and admitted her to the general hospital. “By January 28 night, I was totally normal with no symptoms at all.

But it took a couple of days more for the results to come. There were other students in the other rooms of isolation wards and their results came, but mine was pending. I didn’t know that I was the positive coronavirus case until the doctors came and confirmed it after they received the official report,” she said.She said she didn’t panic after hearing the results. Without wasting time, the medical team with the help of the girl backtracked all who had travelled along with her and kept in touch.

Fake news

“There were many fake reports about the infection. There was a piece of news that the student from a certain religion who did not report her arrival from China (to the authorities) and refused take medical assistance had travelled with me. The group that returned to Kerala along with me had only nine girls and I contacted all of them and found out that the report was untrue,” she said.

The student has been in touch with the university officials in China and studying her subjects online.

“When I shared my experience, my teachers in Wuhan opined that the virus might not spread here due to the climatic conditions. It seems the virus cannot live in such high temperature which could have prevented the human-to-human transfer of the infection here,” she said.

More people removed from list; vigil continues

T’Puram: As many as 19 persons under home quarantine for suspected COVID-19 have been removed from the list based on the revised health guidelines. Only 127 people are currently under observation. Five people are quarantined at the hospital and the rest 122 at home.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said there was no need for concern about the health of people admitted in hospital. She said the state would continue to remain vigilant. As many as 436 out of 444 samples sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) have been negative. Three people whose test result turned positive had been discharged from hospital and sent home upon recovery. The department told people returning from virus-infected places to remain indoors. They were urged to follow the guideline revived on February 2.