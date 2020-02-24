Home States Kerala

Here's what Keralites have to say about the appointment of new BJP president for the state

Will he be able to overcome the infighting in the faction-ridden state unit and do better than his predecessors?

Published: 24th February 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:20 AM

Kerala BJP president K Surendran

By Express News Service

The BJP in Kerala has got a new president after nearly four months. Do you think the appointment of K Surendran will help the party widen its base and make electoral gains? Will he be able to overcome the infighting in the faction-ridden state unit and do better than his predecessors?

Need to devise a winning formula K M Divakaran, Kannur
The faction-ridden BJP in Kerala now can take some consolation in the fact that a young energetic leader is at the helm. As per media reports, several party leaders are not very enthusiastic about Surendran overriding them for the post. Leading the party to poll victories will be a Herculean task for Surendran as the voters belonging to the minority communities decide the winners in Kerala. Unless the BJP state president succeeds in changing the present mindset of voters supporting the UDF and LDF, his attempts to find the winning formula will remain as elusive as ever.

Leadership change not to make impact Capt Raju Mathai, Kochi
BJP’s efforts to get a foothold in Kerala have been unsuccessful not because of the failure of the local leaders. The party’s inclination towards Hindutva has not found favour with the educated and secular-minded electorate. Further, the step-motherly attitude of the BJP government at the Centre towards Kerala manifests in the budgets year after year and has not helped their cause. As such, a change in the leadership is unlikely to make any perceptible difference to their fortunes in this bipolar state where the pendulum will only swing between the Congress and Left.

Groupism a challenge for new president Sharadchandran S, Mundakayam
K Surendran is the new face of the BJP leadership in Kerala. He is popular among all classes of people, especially youngsters. By taking a lead role in the Sabrimala issue, he grew in stature and made a name for himself at the national level. But he couldn’t translate it into votes in the polls that followed. Groupism in the party will be a challenge for him. The BJP must understand that they can’t rely only on the Hindu vote bank in Kerala, and instead must woo others too.

A bold and decisive move Girish Thampi, Vazhuthacaud
The BJP brass’ move to appoint K Surendran as the party’s state chief is certainly bold and decisive, a step which is better late than never. This brings a breath of fresh air to the party’s activities in the state. His support base at the grassroots level is certainly a positive factor that the party will take advantage of in the ensuing LSG polls.

Shed casteist tag R Ramachandran, Pathanamthitta 
Though BJP is the only party in the state showing steady growth in the number of votes polled in almost all elections over a period of time, its electoral victory is far away on account of caste-based groupism. Though Sabarimala issue gave the party some leverage over others, it couldn’t win the Konni bypoll held later. Without making a compromise on casteism, BJP can’t make any headway in the state.

Herculean task ahead Adv K P Appu Menon, Palakkad
Though the best choice, it is doubtful whether K Surendran can uproot the deep-rooted groupism and casteism in the party. It is a Hercul-ean task and if accomplished, he can brave the forthcoming elections. He must do much liaisoning work with the RSS. He should personally meet other “leaders” and with their cooperation and blessings should face the common people with cadre work. The so-called other leaders should work in their own constituencies and strengthen their base.

Change in approach needed Dr George Jacob, Kochi
India, as well as the Sangh Parivar, has begun to realise the damage of belligerent rhetoric on blatant majoritarianism and nationalism, exemplified by nationwide anti-CAA protests, Delhi election results and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagat’s directive to remove the word ‘nationalism’ from RSS’ lexicon. K Surendran’s muscle-flexing during the Sabarimala mayhem didn’t fetch votes for the BJP. What the BJP urgently needs especially in Kerala is moderation and inclusiveness. Surendran’s ‘fire-brand’ politics will unequivocally fail in Kerala.  

Testing times for new chief A Raveendranath, Aranmula   
Factionalism or groupism is the second nature —some subdued and some glaring — in political parties and the  BJP in Kerala is not an exception. Considering Kerala’s social chemistry, BJP’s prospects are not too rosy except in the unlikely event of getting a berth either in  LDF or  UDF. As a BJP leader, K Surendran has in him  a certain amount of charm, charisma and too much of self-confidence as well. If he succeeds in bringing different voices together, there is no reason why he can’t take the  party to better heights.

Mohammed Khalid Raza, Malappuram 
Being a secular state, Kerala does not tolerate anyone going against values and rights of any other community.  Though BJP enjoys immense clout in other states, it will be a tough task for the party to have the same in Kerala because of the party’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

Express take 

Some debaters said the appointment of K Surendran as BJP state president will give a fresh vigour to the party’s activities and help it make electoral gains. However, some said factionalism in the state unit will pose a challenge to the new president. We at Express feel the state BJP can make electoral inroads and take on the rival fronts if the whole unit works as a combined force by taking into confidence all sections of society.

