Home States Kerala

International runners take home top honours in IIM-Kozhikode half marathon

 Mikiyas Yemata emerged first in the 10-km half marathon men’s category.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Running, marathon

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Over 5,000 marathon enthusiasts participated at the 11th edition of Calicut Half Marathon, organised by Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) on Sunday. International runners from Kenya and Ethiopia also participated at the marathon themed ‘Pursuit of Happiness: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’.

 Ethiopian runner Atlaw Debebe won in the men’s 21-km half marathon category by clocking 1:08:13 and bagged a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Victor Vachina, who won the second prize, bagged a Rs 20,000 cash prize. 
In the women’s category, Bhirtugar Nagosh Shivage secured the first position by clocking 1:28:07, followed by Lilian Chelimo and Sandhya K J in the second and third position. 

 Mikiyas Yemata emerged first in the 10-km half marathon men’s category. He won a cash prize of Rs 50,000. In the women’s category, Jackeline Jeppenli won with a timing of 40:08.  

Those participants, aged above 45 years, who won in the respective categories were given a cash prize of Rs 10,000. ‘The Spirit of the Run’, a special award, was given away to the Dasan Nair, 67 years, who was the oldest participant. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIMK Calicut Half Marathon
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp