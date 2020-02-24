International runners take home top honours in IIM-Kozhikode half marathon

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Over 5,000 marathon enthusiasts participated at the 11th edition of Calicut Half Marathon, organised by Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) on Sunday. International runners from Kenya and Ethiopia also participated at the marathon themed ‘Pursuit of Happiness: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’.

Ethiopian runner Atlaw Debebe won in the men’s 21-km half marathon category by clocking 1:08:13 and bagged a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Victor Vachina, who won the second prize, bagged a Rs 20,000 cash prize.

In the women’s category, Bhirtugar Nagosh Shivage secured the first position by clocking 1:28:07, followed by Lilian Chelimo and Sandhya K J in the second and third position.

Mikiyas Yemata emerged first in the 10-km half marathon men’s category. He won a cash prize of Rs 50,000. In the women’s category, Jackeline Jeppenli won with a timing of 40:08.

Those participants, aged above 45 years, who won in the respective categories were given a cash prize of Rs 10,000. ‘The Spirit of the Run’, a special award, was given away to the Dasan Nair, 67 years, who was the oldest participant.