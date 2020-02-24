Lover of Kannur mother who killed infant son to be quizzed on February 24

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Days after 25-year-old Saranya was arrested in Kannur for the alleged murder of her one-and-a-half-year-old son Viyan, the Kannur City Police, have said they will be interrogating the accused’s lover, for whom she had reportedly committed the crime, on Monday. Though he was summoned on Friday, he told the police he wouldn’t be able to appear before them as he was not in town.

The police summoned him for interrogation following a witness statement that he was spotted near Saranya’s house a day before the murder. They confirmed his presence by checking the CCTV visuals, in which he was spotted passing by the area on his bike. The cops are also probing details of phone calls between Saranya and her lover.