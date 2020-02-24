Home States Kerala

Modi hails Kerala's Bhageerathi Amma in ‘Mann ki Baat’, exhorts nation to follow her

Modi described how Amma had to discontinue her studies at a young age of 10 to shoulder the responsibility of her big family.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma who hails from Thrikkaruva panchayat in Kollam, who became the oldest equivalency learner in the state.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew the nation’s attention to the story of 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma — who became the oldest equivalency learner in the state — and exhorted the people to seek inspiration from the Kollam native. “If we wish to progress in life, develop ourselves, wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die,” said Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Modi described how Amma had to discontinue her studies at a young age of 10 to shoulder the responsibility of her big family. She lost her mother when she was very young and husband soon after her marriage.

But Amma did not let her courage go off, did not lose her spirit. She resumed her school education at the age of 105.

In spite of her advanced age, Amma wrote her level-4 exam and then eagerly awaited her results.

 She scored cent per cent in mathematics and 75 per cent overall. Amma now wants to continue her studies, wants to appear for higher exams,Modi said.

Saluting Amma for her achievement and spirit at this age, Modi said: “People like Bhageerathi Amma are the strength of this country and a great source of inspiration for all of us.”Amma hails from Prakkulam at Thrikkaruva panchayat, in Kollam.

