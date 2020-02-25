Accused CPM leader compares killers to Krishna

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A local leader of the CPM and 13th accused in the double murder case of Sarath Lal and Kripesh has shot in the party’s foot by comparing the killers to the Hindu god Krishna. In a speech delivered in the presence of party strongman P Jayarajan, CPM’s Periya local committee secretary N Balakrishnan said no one calls Sri Krishna a murderer though he had annihilated his maternal uncle and tyrant ruler Kamsa and several other evil people.

Sarath Lal and Kripesh’s family members, who held a protest in front of the CBI office in Kochi on Monday, said they were appalled by the speech. “The speech is a clear admission by Balakrishnan that the CPM killed our children,” said Sarath Lal’s father Sathyanarayanan on phone from Kochi.N Balakrishnan delivered his speech after Jayarajan inaugurated a building housing a library and party’s local committee office in Periya on February 19. The building was rebuilt as it was destroyed last year by suspected Congress workers on the day of the funeral of Sarath Lal and Kripesh.

Balakrishnan’s speech has gone viral on social media. He blamed local Congress leader Baburaj and the then Bekal inspector Vishwambaran for the circumstances that led to the murder. “We made several interventions and several complaints were filed. But the mishandling of the complaints by Vishwambaran and others paved way for the circumstances that led to the murders,” he said.

But now the CPM and the party leadership are being hunted down, he said. “When we walk along, words such as killers are thrown at us,” he said and added: “Did anyone call Sri Krishna a murderer? Krishna had annihilated his maternal uncle and many evil persons to save the good people,” he said.Though what happened was unfortunate, what led to the murders was the dirty politics of the Congress, said N Balakrishnan.Fourteen persons were arrested in the double murder, all of them were linked to the CPM. Balakrishnan and DYFI leader Manikandan (accused number 14) were granted bail.

Baburaj said the video of the speech would be handed over to the CBI. “He has violated the bail condition. It should be looked into,” he said. Congress Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan said that the CPM had been denying its role in the murders from day one. “But the party through the government spent `1 crore to save the accused by trying to stop the case from being transferred to the CBI,” he said. “The speech by the local secretary explains the party’s action,” he said.

CPM district secretary M V Balakrishnan, however, said the local secretary’s choice of words was wrong because the speech gave the opposite meaning of what he intended. “Balakrishnan is not a fiery speaker nor even an orator of the party. He was only expressing his anguish at being called a murderer while walking on the road,” he said. “But the Congress is circulating the video on social media to cover up the violence perpetrated by its workers,” he said.