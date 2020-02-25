Amit Shah to arrive for ‘Namaami Parameswaram’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in the capital on Wednesday to attend ‘Namaami Parameswaram’, a programme organised by the Bhartiya Vichara Kendram to remember the organisation’s founder director P Parameswaran. The RSS ideologue had passed away on February 9.

The programme, which will be held at Uday Palace Convention Centre at Kowdiar, will begin at 5.30 pm. It will be presided over by V R Prabodhachandran Nair, former chairman of Kerala Kalamandalam. Key speakers at the programme are: Swami Sadbhavananda of Sreeramakrishna Ashram, Swami Vivikthananda of Chinmaya Mission, Swami Vishalananda of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Amritas Swaroopananda of Amritanandamayi Mutt, Sri M of Sadsang Foundation.