CBI moves HC against trial court order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday admitted a petition filed by the CBI challenging the order of Thiruvananthapuram CBI Special Court dismissing its plea to defer the trial in the Abhaya murder case.

The CBI had sought to defer the trial in view of its decision to file a special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the examination of two doctors who conducted the narcoanalysis test on Fr Thomas Kottur and Sister Sephy, the accused in the case.

The court posted the petition for hearing on February 26. According to CBI, the two accused had voluntarily undergone narcoanalysis test. The examination of the two doctors is very important. Therefore, the investigating agency decided to file an SLP against the High Court order before the Supreme Court. Though the CBI submitted a plea before the Special Judge for deferring the trial, it was dismissed.