Danish repeats Olympic goal, this time with left foot

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode’s Tony Kroos has done it again! This time, the 10-year-old wonder kid scored a zero-angle goal with his left foot while taking a corner for his team in a kids’ Sevens football match held at Edarikode in Malappuram on Sunday. This is PK Danish’s second such goal in a month. His first Olympic goal came during a match held in Wayanad earlier this month. The video of the goal had gone viral and even caught the attention of football veterans like I M Vijayan.

On Sunday, Danish’s team, Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC), Kozhikode, was pitted against Master FA in a league match of the tournament organised by YSC Edarikode. KFTC won the tourney by a goal’s margin, which was also from the boot of Danish.“Usually kids’ football matches span 20 minutes, but at Edarikode it was 10-minutes long and 12 teams competed,” said Danish’s mother Novia. Scoring an Olympic goal is difficult and it was Real Madrid star Toni Kroos who recently scored, in what international media called, an ‘audacious’ zero-angle goal against Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal.

Film role becomes boon

Danish has been trained for scoring corner kick goals for an interesting reason, cinema. “He plays a major role in the football-centric movie Aanaparambile Worldcup. He underwent special coaching for taking such corner kicks in the film,” reveals Novina. KFTC chairman and coach Prasad B Haridasan said Danish’s talent is inborn. “He can kick the ball using both legs, which is a rare quality,” he said.

Navas Rahman is his chief coach. According to Basith Mavoor, another coach, Danish is coached every weekend for one-and-a-half hours in the morning. “He lives and breathes football. Such is his commitment towards the game,” beamed Basith.