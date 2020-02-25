Home States Kerala

Danish repeats Olympic goal, this time with left foot

Danish has been trained for scoring corner kick goals for an interesting reason, cinema.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

P K Danish

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode’s Tony Kroos has done it again! This time, the 10-year-old wonder kid scored a zero-angle goal with his left foot while taking a corner for his team in a kids’ Sevens football match held at Edarikode in Malappuram on Sunday. This is PK Danish’s second such goal in a month. His first Olympic goal came during a match held in Wayanad earlier this month. The video of the goal had gone viral and even caught the attention of football veterans like I M Vijayan. 

On Sunday, Danish’s team, Kerala Football Training Centre (KFTC), Kozhikode, was pitted against Master FA in a league match of the tournament organised by YSC Edarikode. KFTC won the tourney by a goal’s margin, which was also from the boot of Danish.“Usually kids’ football matches span 20 minutes, but at Edarikode it was 10-minutes long and 12 teams competed,” said Danish’s mother Novia. Scoring an Olympic goal is difficult and it was Real Madrid star Toni Kroos who recently scored, in what international media called, an ‘audacious’ zero-angle goal against Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. 

Film role becomes boon
Danish has been trained for scoring corner kick goals for an interesting reason, cinema. “He plays a major role in the football-centric movie Aanaparambile Worldcup. He underwent special coaching for taking such corner kicks in the film,” reveals Novina. KFTC chairman and coach Prasad B Haridasan said Danish’s talent is inborn. “He can kick the ball using both legs, which is a rare quality,” he said. 

Navas Rahman is his chief coach. According to Basith Mavoor, another coach, Danish is coached every weekend for one-and-a-half hours in the morning. “He lives and breathes football. Such is his commitment towards the game,” beamed Basith. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Danish
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp