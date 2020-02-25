IUML peeved as factionalism in Congress intensifies

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The factionalism in the state Congress is taking a new turn with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) entering the scene. IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MP, met KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday and reportedly communicated the party’s displeasure over the developments in the  party. 

In the meeting, League has conveyed its dissatisfaction over the delay in capitalising the fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Kerala, growing discontent among the ‘groups’ and the bickering among Kerala Congress parties. According to sources, the intervention of Muslim League comes at a crucial time as it is expected to pave way for senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who was not active in the past few years, to take centre stage in the coming days. 

While KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran has strengthened his grip through the organisational revamp, which saw the high command yielding to his idea of ‘one man one post’ for party office-bearers, it has upset the ‘A-I’ groups. There has been a concerted attempt to ‘expose’ Mullappally, which reached its zenith in the political affairs committee meeting held last week, when ‘A-I’ leaders launched a scathing attack on him.

After all this, there has been an unusual camaraderie between ‘A-I’ groups, at least on some matters. While Mullappally stood firm against the joint anti-CAA fight with Left parties, ‘I’ group was in favour of the same. This was construed as an attempt to stand with the League. However, ‘I’ group had to change its stance after Mullappally publicly criticised the group leaders. 

On the other hand, the group managers are strengthening their move against the KPCC chief’s plan to cancel PAC meeting and inform the high command about the developments in the state. They are asking why Mullappally fears criticism in the PAC meetings.  Rest assured, factionalism within the party is likely to intensify in the coming days, as the three power centres are all set to assert their positions ahead of the polls.

