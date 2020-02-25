Kerala: Fishing boat capsizes after collision with mechanized boat, one dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One fisherman was killed after a traditional fishing boat capsized at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nicholas, 44, of Cheriyathura.

According to Vizhinjam Fisheries Station officials, they received an alert about the mishap at around 8.20 am and as per initial reports the traditional fishing boat had a head-on collision with a mechanized boat, which was said to be cruising towards Neendakara in Kollam.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that they are yet to locate the mechanized boat involved in the accident. It was the fellow fisherfolk who fished out the body of Nicholas. His body is now kept at the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.