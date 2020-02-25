Home States Kerala

Kerala says no to pubs and micro-breweries; dry day on first of every month to continue

Though the government had been supportive of setting up pubs and microbreweries, the proposal was shelved to avoid controversies in the run-up to the local body polls.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet, which on Tuesday approved the liquor policy for the upcoming fiscal, has decided against the proposal to set up pubs and microbreweries in the state. The cabinet also decided to continue with the practice of observing dry day on the first day of every month.

Though the government had been supportive of setting up pubs and microbreweries, the proposal was shelved to avoid controversies in the run-up to the local body polls slated to be held in October this year.

The annual fees for bars has been increased from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The bar licence fees for clubs has been increased from Rs 15 lakh To Rs 20 lakh.

The new liquor policy, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020, has been ratified without affecting much changes to the policy followed in previous years.

The cabinet also decided to levy Rs two lakh as 'tie-up fee' for breweries. Toddy shops will be re-auctioned after a gap of three years. The government has been following the practice of renewing licence of toddy shops to existing licencees. Of the 5,171 toddy shops in the state, 4,247 are functioning at present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala pubs
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp