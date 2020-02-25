Kerala says no to pubs and micro-breweries; dry day on first of every month to continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet, which on Tuesday approved the liquor policy for the upcoming fiscal, has decided against the proposal to set up pubs and microbreweries in the state. The cabinet also decided to continue with the practice of observing dry day on the first day of every month.

Though the government had been supportive of setting up pubs and microbreweries, the proposal was shelved to avoid controversies in the run-up to the local body polls slated to be held in October this year.

The annual fees for bars has been increased from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The bar licence fees for clubs has been increased from Rs 15 lakh To Rs 20 lakh.

The new liquor policy, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020, has been ratified without affecting much changes to the policy followed in previous years.

The cabinet also decided to levy Rs two lakh as 'tie-up fee' for breweries. Toddy shops will be re-auctioned after a gap of three years. The government has been following the practice of renewing licence of toddy shops to existing licencees. Of the 5,171 toddy shops in the state, 4,247 are functioning at present.