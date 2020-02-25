Home States Kerala

Milma to procure condensed milk from Maharashtra

As per statistics, Kerala consumes around 12.5 lakh litres of milk per day.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Milk bank

For representational purposes. (Photo| AFP)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As shortage of milk looms large over the state, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has initiated steps to bring condensed milk from Maharashtra, to bridge the demand and supply gap this summer. According to officials, there will be a huge spurt in demand for milk in the state by mid-April, and considering the current situation, Milma will be unable to meet this without depending on other states.

Currently, Milma has tied up with Tamil Nadu to ensure a supply of 1.5 lakh litres of milk everyday to meet the daily demands of Keralites. According to officials, this is for the first time after 2011 that Milma is taking steps to tie up with Maharashtra and bring condensed milk.

As per statistics, Kerala consumes around 12.5 lakh litres of milk per day. “Currently, we have a shortage of 1.5 lakh litres per day. We have requested Tamil Nadu authorities to increase the daily supply. But they haven’t given their nod yet. The shortage is likely to hit new levels by April, as the authorities are expecting a rise in demand for dairy products. Our team has gone to Maharashtra to take the plan to the next level,” said a Milma official.

The official said there would be an additional demand of 50,000 litres of milk per day this summer season. Milma has a slew of dairy products including buttermilk, curd, ice-cream, ghee, sip-up, etc. “The demand for these products will be high during summer, and hence we are exploring more ways to ensure adequate supply to avoid a shortage. Our plan is to use condensed milk, which would be mixed with milk to make dairy products,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milma
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp