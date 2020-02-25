Milma to procure condensed milk from Maharashtra

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As shortage of milk looms large over the state, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has initiated steps to bring condensed milk from Maharashtra, to bridge the demand and supply gap this summer. According to officials, there will be a huge spurt in demand for milk in the state by mid-April, and considering the current situation, Milma will be unable to meet this without depending on other states.

Currently, Milma has tied up with Tamil Nadu to ensure a supply of 1.5 lakh litres of milk everyday to meet the daily demands of Keralites. According to officials, this is for the first time after 2011 that Milma is taking steps to tie up with Maharashtra and bring condensed milk.

As per statistics, Kerala consumes around 12.5 lakh litres of milk per day. “Currently, we have a shortage of 1.5 lakh litres per day. We have requested Tamil Nadu authorities to increase the daily supply. But they haven’t given their nod yet. The shortage is likely to hit new levels by April, as the authorities are expecting a rise in demand for dairy products. Our team has gone to Maharashtra to take the plan to the next level,” said a Milma official.

The official said there would be an additional demand of 50,000 litres of milk per day this summer season. Milma has a slew of dairy products including buttermilk, curd, ice-cream, ghee, sip-up, etc. “The demand for these products will be high during summer, and hence we are exploring more ways to ensure adequate supply to avoid a shortage. Our plan is to use condensed milk, which would be mixed with milk to make dairy products,” said the official.