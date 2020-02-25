Scribe death: Sriram, Wafa fail to appear before court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AS IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and Wafa Firoze — the two accused in the accident that killed scribe KM Basheer — failed to be present for Monday’s hearing, they have been directed to appear before the court on April 16, when the case is reconsidered.

On account of their absence, Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here handed over the chargesheets to the lawyers of the two accused. Their counsels informed the court they could not attend due to personal inconveniences. Recently, the court had directed the duo to be present in person when the court initiates committal proceedings. The chargesheets were filed with the court on February 1 by Crime Branch SP A Shanavas, who had headed the special probe team.