TM Thomas: Treasury ban will continue till April

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac has said that the delay in allotting GST compensation by the Central government is creating crisis in the financial sector of the state.“The treasury ban will continue till April if the delay continues. However, the release of fund from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will not be affected by the treasury ban,” he told reporters here on Monday.

“The Central government sanctioned two instalments of GST compensation. However, the balance amount was not disbursed. This has increased the financial crisis of the state government. Only bills below Rs 5 lakh are being sanctioned from the treasury from January 15. The situation will continue till the end of the financial year.

If banks are ready to discount bills above Rs 5 lakh, the government won’t have any problem. The government will allot the money to banks by May on such discounted bills,” Isaac said.“The Central Finance Commission has sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore to the state. However, the state will get that amount only by next financial year. Once we get the amount, the treasury ban will be lifted completely,” the finance minister said.

Exhibition on KIIFB projects planned

Thomas Isaac said the state government has been implementing projects worth around Rs 30,000 crore in the state under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “The government plans to organise programmes to allay all concerns related to KIIFB projects. An exhibition will be held in Alappuzha from March 8 to 10 about KIIFB projects,” Isaac said.