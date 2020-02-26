HC reprimands dist collector for not complying with court order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas for the lethargic attitude in implementing the court’s directive in the Kothamangalam church case, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday told the collector that he had ignored the court order which amounted to an “insult to the court”. Justice P B Suresh Kumar orally observed that the court had now two options -- either put the collector behind bars for committing contempt of court or order some other forces to implement the order since the state and police machinery had failed to do it.

The High Court had directed the collector to take over the church and hand it over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction. Even three months after the order, the collector has failed to implement it. In a contempt petition, the court directed the collector to appear before it on Tuesday. However, when the case came up before the court, the collector was not present.Enraged at this, the court warned State Attorney K V Sohan that a non-bailable arrest warrant would be issued against the collector if he did not appear in person within minutes, following which the collector turned up in half an hour.

The collector sought two more months to comply with the order saying that there would be law and order problems if the order was enforced immediately. Besides, parishioners sitting inside the church would have to be convinced before giving effect to the High Court order. There might be a loss of life by suicide and break down of law and order. To this, the court observed it was a shame on the government that it had failed to implement a court order.

The court said that it was going to issue a notice under Article 215 of the Constitution against the collector. Something had to happen. It could not grant two more months. The court asked, “Do you know the consequence of not giving effect to the order of the court. If the orders of the court are not implemented, nobody would approach courts and the people would lose faith in the judiciary.

This would ultimately lead to the failure of the rule of law. It is really the might of some people that has been prevailing. It is now three months since the court had issued the directive. In fact, the court has cut a sorry figure because of the non-implementation of the High Court order,” the judge said.

The court later reserved its order in the case.

