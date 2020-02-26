Home States Kerala

HC reprimands dist collector for not complying with court order

The High Court had directed the collector to take over the church and hand it over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas for the lethargic attitude in implementing the court’s directive in the Kothamangalam church case, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday told the collector that he had ignored the court order which amounted to an “insult to the court”. Justice P B Suresh Kumar orally observed that the court had now two options -- either put the collector behind bars for committing contempt of court or order some other forces to implement the order since the state and police machinery had failed to do it.

The High Court had directed the collector to take over the church and hand it over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction. Even three months after the order, the collector has failed to implement it. In a contempt petition, the court directed the collector to appear before it on Tuesday. However, when the case came up before the court, the collector was not present.Enraged at this, the court warned State Attorney K V Sohan that a non-bailable arrest warrant would be issued against the collector if he did not appear in person within minutes, following which the collector turned up in half an hour.

The collector sought two more months to comply with the order saying that there would be law and order problems if the order was enforced immediately. Besides, parishioners sitting inside the church would have to be convinced before giving effect to the High Court order. There might be a loss of life by suicide and break down of law and order. To this, the court observed it was a shame on the government that it had failed to implement a court order.  

The court said that it was going to issue a notice under Article 215 of the Constitution against the collector. Something had to happen. It could not grant two more months. The court asked, “Do you know the consequence of not giving effect to the order of the court. If the orders of the court are not implemented, nobody would approach courts and the people would lose faith in the judiciary.

This would ultimately lead to the failure of the rule of law. It is really the might of some people that has been prevailing. It is now three months since the court had issued the directive. In fact, the court has cut a sorry figure because of the non-implementation of the High Court order,” the judge said.
The court later reserved its order in the case.

Collector turns up
The collector turned up in half an hour when the court said a non-bailable arrest warrant would be issued against him if he did not appear in person within minutes

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp