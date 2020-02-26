KAS lifted questions from pvt coaching centre rank file, alleges candidate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Busting claims by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) that the question paper for the first-ever Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) prelims is set by IIT professors, a candidate who appeared for the test alleged as many as five questions were not original at all. The questions had allegedly been copied from the rank file of a well-known coaching centre in the state.

Hariprasad K Kotarathil tweeted tagging the Chief Minister that nearly five of the questions had been directly lifted from the question bank published by a private coaching centre. “It is disheartening to see that many questions copied,” he tweeted. According to him, this was totally against what the candidates had expected.

“KAS has been the dream of lakhs of aspirants in the state. However, even though KPSC took strict measures like not allowing even analogue watches inside the hall, when it came to ensuring the quality of the questions it failed miserably,” he said. According to him, this questions PSC’s credibility. “KPSC is a watchdog of merit. One doesn’t expect them to dilute things,” he added.

According to Hariprasad, questions 63, 64, 66, 67 and 69 were lifted. “They didn’t even bother to change the spelling mistake made in the rank file published by the coaching centre. In question number 67 ‘Unity of Command’ has been misspelt as ‘Utility of Command, same as in the rank file,” said Hariprasad. According to another candidate, it is very sad to see how callous the authorities are. “What’s more the KPSC has not even bothered to change the order of the options,” said the candidate.

Busting

tall claims Questions 63, 64, 66, 67 and 69 were lifted from rank file. Even the spelling mistake in the original file was replicated